New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.54 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Carrier Global worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

