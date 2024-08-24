New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $46.46 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $46,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.18. 1,250,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,715. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

