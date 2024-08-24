New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,778,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

