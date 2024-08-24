New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $179.32 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.