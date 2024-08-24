New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Insulet worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.93.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $185.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $223.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

