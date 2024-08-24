New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $171.77 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

