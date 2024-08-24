New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,676 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 108.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 254,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,765. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

