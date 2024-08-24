New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,322 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 779,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,798. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

