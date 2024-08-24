New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,063 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $58,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $142.27. 980,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

