New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,257 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $230,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

