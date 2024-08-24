Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Shares Down 13.2%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Free Report) dropped 13.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 1,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

