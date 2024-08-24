Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

DIS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. 7,369,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

