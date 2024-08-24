Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.86. 514,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

