Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.73. 1,358,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $360.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.30.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

