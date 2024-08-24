Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 90 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.3% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $45.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $619.85. 4,113,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $639.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

