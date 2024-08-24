Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.50

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 14604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

