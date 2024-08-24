NN Group (NNGRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on September 11th

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5461 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
NN Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NNGRY opened at $25.25 on Friday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.
About NN Group
