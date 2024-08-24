Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Nordson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

Nordson Trading Down 0.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.