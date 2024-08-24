Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.49 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Nordson updated its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.
Nordson stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. Nordson has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.19%.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
