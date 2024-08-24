Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NRIM opened at $67.82 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $74.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $373.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.31. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph Marushack acquired 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.22 per share, with a total value of $29,688.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at $166,688.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

