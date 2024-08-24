NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

