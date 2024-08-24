NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,853.93 or 1.00078902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012433 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007166 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00062795 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

