OMG Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.29 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00042019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

