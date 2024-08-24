OMG Network Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00043245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

