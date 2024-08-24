OmniFlix Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $36.86 Million (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One OmniFlix Network token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a market cap of $36.86 million and approximately $126,760.52 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniFlix Network Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

