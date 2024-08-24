Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Trimmed by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 200,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,993. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

