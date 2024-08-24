OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
OPAL stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.50.
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
