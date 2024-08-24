OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPAL

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 167,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.50.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.