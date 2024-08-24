Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.83. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.
Optical Cable Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
