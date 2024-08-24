Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.83. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 1,228 shares trading hands.

Optical Cable Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

About Optical Cable

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.