Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 213.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.15. 4,519,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,163,030. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $383.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

