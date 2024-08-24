O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by &Partners

&Partners boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,051,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,075.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,062.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $56,518,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

