OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $8.80-9.15 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.800-9.150 EPS.

OSIS traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 219,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

