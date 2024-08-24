OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 199,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 106,079 shares.The stock last traded at $144.52 and had previously closed at $142.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at $48,457,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in OSI Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in OSI Systems by 271.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

