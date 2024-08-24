OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.800-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.80-9.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,638,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

