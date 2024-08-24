Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $26,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,631 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

