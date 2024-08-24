PaLM AI (PALM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.48 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $35.48 million and approximately $568,063.23 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.40237933 USD and is up 38.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $569,081.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

