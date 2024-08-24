Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.64

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.64 and last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 82028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $549,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $3,644,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

