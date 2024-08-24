&Partners Acquires 1,472 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

&Partners grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. &Partners owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,822,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,898,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $149.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

