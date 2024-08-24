&Partners Acquires 3,788 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

&Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Nucor were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.89. 177,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,793. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.25.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

