&Partners Acquires 40,485 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

&Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 240.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the period. &Partners owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,284,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,089,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,152,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,585,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BLV traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 178,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,388. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.