&Partners Buys 779 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

&Partners lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,737 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $201,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.13. 182,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.71. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.