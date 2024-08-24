&Partners Purchases 2,610 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

&Partners boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.1 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 315,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
