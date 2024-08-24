&Partners Purchases 2,610 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

&Partners boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.1 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 315,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.