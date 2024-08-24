&Partners Purchases 474 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

&Partners grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $42,643,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.03. 317,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.14 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

