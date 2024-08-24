&Partners Purchases Shares of 8,431 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

&Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SLYG traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $92.86. The company had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,565. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.