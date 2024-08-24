&Partners Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

&Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 87,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.