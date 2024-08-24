Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $108.64 million and $4.06 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,532,033 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

