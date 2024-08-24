Penbrook Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.