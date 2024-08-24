Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $487.07

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.07 ($6.33) and traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.37). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 484.50 ($6.30), with a volume of 601,128 shares traded.
Personal Assets Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,680.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 486.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 482.90.
Personal Assets Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Personal Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Personal Assets
Personal Assets Company Profile
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
