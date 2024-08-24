Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. 247,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,653. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.