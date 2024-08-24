Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.90. 1,995,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.15.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

