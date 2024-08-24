Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $57.08. 3,138,313 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.