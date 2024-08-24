Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.55. 1,155,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.52 and its 200 day moving average is $411.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

